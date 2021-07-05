Chiou I-jen, former secretary general of Taiwan’s National Security Council and vice-premier, said the DPP could still promote its goal of independence for the island. Photo: Handout
‘Cruel reality’: ex-security chief says independence not up to people of Taiwan alone
- The current international situation and Beijing’s possible action need to be considered, says Chiou I-jen
- Xi Jinping last week vowed to crush any attempt to thwart ‘complete reunification’ of mainland and the island
Topic | Taiwan
