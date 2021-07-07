A resident gets tested in Chinese border city Ruili, in Yunnan, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese border city in lockdown after 15 new cases, link to Delta variant uncovered
- Ruili party chief says authorities will crack down on unlawful entry in its efforts to keep the virus out
- 52 Covid-19 patients – including 30 without symptoms – were found on a flight from Afghanistan to Wuhan
