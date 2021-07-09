A performance celebrates the founding of the Communist Party during its centenary events in Beijing last week. Photo: Simon Song
Communist Party’s next generation must be loyal and competent, mouthpiece says
- Loyalty to the party comes first for young cadres so they can meet future challenges using the party’s political wisdom, People’s Daily says
- Young cadres born in 1970s and 1980s have been identified as party seeks to nurture future leaders, sources say
Topic | Xi Jinping
