China opens more research centres dedicated to Xi Jinping Thought

  • The latest institution, dedicated to ‘ecological civilisation’, is the 18th established to promote his ideology and cement his grip on power
  • The Chinese President’s consolidation of power means he has to show he is a ‘great leader with great ideas in all areas’, according to one observer

Josephine Ma and Echo Xie
Josephine Ma  and Echo Xie

Updated: 9:00am, 9 Jul, 2021

Xi Jinping recently gave a speech celebrating the Communist Party’s achievements in its first 100 years. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping recently gave a speech celebrating the Communist Party’s achievements in its first 100 years. Photo: Xinhua
