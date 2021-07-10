Shenzhen has adopted a data use law to support the development of its digital economy. Photo: Martin Chan
China’s hi-tech hub Shenzhen looks at legislation for digital economy, adopts data use law
- City’s lawmakers reviewed 18 draft laws and regulations in areas like artificial intelligence, dispute resolution and surveillance cameras
- Data use law will take effect in January and includes provisions limiting use of personal information by app developers
