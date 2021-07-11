Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images
LGBT
China /  Politics

Chinese social media shutdown of LGBT student groups highlights growing nationalist backlash against ‘Western’ influences

  • The decision to close dozen of student groups’ WeChat accounts may be linked to wider tensions with the West and a new focus on traditional values
  • Many still see homosexuality as a result of foreign lifestyles and not compatible with Chinese culture

Topic |   LGBT
Maryann Xue
Maryann Xue

Updated: 10:42am, 11 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE