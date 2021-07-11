Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese social media shutdown of LGBT student groups highlights growing nationalist backlash against ‘Western’ influences
- The decision to close dozen of student groups’ WeChat accounts may be linked to wider tensions with the West and a new focus on traditional values
- Many still see homosexuality as a result of foreign lifestyles and not compatible with Chinese culture
Topic | LGBT
Many in China regard homosexuality as an imported Western concept. Photo: Shutterstock Images