China tells counties to power on with small solar projects as state giants eye pilot scheme
- Some lower-level authorities had ordered a halt to their projects in hopes of consolidating and repackaging them for the trial
- But the central government does not think bigger is better, analysts say
China is trying to expand the number of solar panels installed rooftops as part of a pilot programme. Photo: Getty