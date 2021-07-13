China is trying to expand the number of solar panels installed rooftops as part of a pilot programme. Photo: Getty China is trying to expand the number of solar panels installed rooftops as part of a pilot programme. Photo: Getty
China tells counties to power on with small solar projects as state giants eye pilot scheme

  • Some lower-level authorities had ordered a halt to their projects in hopes of consolidating and repackaging them for the trial
  • But the central government does not think bigger is better, analysts say

Echo Xie
Updated: 8:00am, 13 Jul, 2021

