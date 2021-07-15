Sun Dawu has been vocal in criticising the government, including over its rural policies and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Handout Sun Dawu has been vocal in criticising the government, including over its rural policies and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Handout
Outspoken agricultural tycoon Sun Dawu stands trial in China

  • Case is being heard in closed-door court in Hebei province, and legal team has said he could be jailed for up to 25 years if convicted
  • The 67-year-old is facing charges including ‘provoking trouble and disturbing public order’ and illegal fundraising

Topic |   Human rights in China
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 10:28pm, 15 Jul, 2021

