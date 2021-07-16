People exercise in the smog in Henan province, which has been cited for shortcomings on pollution. Photo: Reuters People exercise in the smog in Henan province, which has been cited for shortcomings on pollution. Photo: Reuters
People exercise in the smog in Henan province, which has been cited for shortcomings on pollution. Photo: Reuters
Environment
China /  Politics

Chinese provinces that failed to tackle pollution named by government

  • Environment ministry singles out two provinces after its latest inspections, saying they have failed the government and the public
  • Provinces ordered to submit rectification plans, with firms and individuals threatened with fines, closures and criminal punishment

Topic |   Environment
Reuters
Updated: 4:43pm, 16 Jul, 2021

