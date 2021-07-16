People exercise in the smog in Henan province, which has been cited for shortcomings on pollution. Photo: Reuters
Chinese provinces that failed to tackle pollution named by government
- Environment ministry singles out two provinces after its latest inspections, saying they have failed the government and the public
- Provinces ordered to submit rectification plans, with firms and individuals threatened with fines, closures and criminal punishment
Topic | Environment
People exercise in the smog in Henan province, which has been cited for shortcomings on pollution. Photo: Reuters