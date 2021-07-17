Lu Wei was director of the Cyberspace Administration of China before being found guilty of corruption and jailed for 14 years. Photo: AFP
Confession of jailed Chinese internet tsar goes on display in new Communist Party museum
- Lu Wei, the former face of censorship in China, was jailed for 14 years for corruption in 2019
- Chinese newspaper says his written confession shows the party’s ‘force and warmth’ while the senior official was under investigation
