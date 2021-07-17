The legal team for billionaire businessman Sun Dawu and his 19 co-defendants outside court in Hebei province. Photo: Handout The legal team for billionaire businessman Sun Dawu and his 19 co-defendants outside court in Hebei province. Photo: Handout
Tycoon Sun Dawu’s lawyers say early testimony gathered by police invalid

  • Legal team say outspoken billionaire and co-defendants held illegally for months amid ‘torture’
  • Closed-door court rejects view that some evidence obtained during ‘cruel, inhuman treatment’

Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 7:24am, 17 Jul, 2021

