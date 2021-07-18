Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured on a screen in Tiananmen Square as he delivers his speech to mark the party’s centenary. Photo: AFP/ Getty Images
Chinese Communist Party members take enterprising short cuts to study the thoughts of Xi Jinping
- Busy cadres can go online to buy ready-made studies of the leader’s speeches to submit to their superiors for less than US$5
- One ghostwriter says he caters for officials at all levels – and can even throw in a suitable self-criticism
Topic | China leadership
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured on a screen in Tiananmen Square as he delivers his speech to mark the party’s centenary. Photo: AFP/ Getty Images