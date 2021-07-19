Liu Shiwen of the Chinese table tennis team arrives at Narita airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua Liu Shiwen of the Chinese table tennis team arrives at Narita airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Liu Shiwen of the Chinese table tennis team arrives at Narita airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Politics

Tokyo Olympics: fury over unmasked Japanese fans greeting Chinese table tennis team

  • Video posted online shows three members of the public ignoring social distancing rules to take photos with squad
  • Japanese capital braces for fifth wave of coronavirus cases in countdown to start of Games on Friday

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Ziyu Zhang
Ziyu Zhang

Updated: 9:46pm, 19 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Liu Shiwen of the Chinese table tennis team arrives at Narita airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua Liu Shiwen of the Chinese table tennis team arrives at Narita airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Liu Shiwen of the Chinese table tennis team arrives at Narita airport in Tokyo on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE