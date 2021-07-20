Zhang Tao, who was chairman and party secretary of China Aerospace Investment Holdings, has been arrested in Beijing over alleged assaults on two scientists – Wang Jinnian, 55, and 85-year-old Wu Meirong – after they reportedly declined to recommend him to an international agency. Photo: Handout
Head of China’s aerospace investment firm arrested over alleged assault on scientists
- China Aerospace Investment Holdings chairman Zhang Tao faces charges of intentional assault after scientists aged 85 and 54 were hurt on June 6
- Chinese netizens ask why did it take so long for the incident to be made public and who ordered censorship of social media posts relating to Zhang
Topic | China Society
Zhang Tao, who was chairman and party secretary of China Aerospace Investment Holdings, has been arrested in Beijing over alleged assaults on two scientists – Wang Jinnian, 55, and 85-year-old Wu Meirong – after they reportedly declined to recommend him to an international agency. Photo: Handout