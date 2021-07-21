Members of the Chinese team wear protective masks and face shields as they arrive at Narita International Airport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters Members of the Chinese team wear protective masks and face shields as they arrive at Narita International Airport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Chinese team wear protective masks and face shields as they arrive at Narita International Airport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters
China /  Politics

China’s athletes determined to win gold at Tokyo Olympics despite Covid-19 challenges

  • Many of the Chinese delegation has arrived for the Games and are in their final days of training before Friday’s opening ceremony
  • Coaches for several of the sporting teams have highlighted the difficulties in maintaining morale during a pandemic

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Mimi LauSarah Zheng
Mimi Lau  and Sarah Zheng

Updated: 7:30am, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Members of the Chinese team wear protective masks and face shields as they arrive at Narita International Airport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters Members of the Chinese team wear protective masks and face shields as they arrive at Narita International Airport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters
Members of the Chinese team wear protective masks and face shields as they arrive at Narita International Airport ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE