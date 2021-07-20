There has been confusion in China over when the policy change allowing three children would take effect. Photo: EPA-EFE There has been confusion in China over when the policy change allowing three children would take effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
There has been confusion in China over when the policy change allowing three children would take effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

China confirms all citizens can now have third child amid policy change confusion

  • Health commission says couples can register with their local authorities, even though change has not yet been legislated
  • Documents will be issued once the amendment has been passed and mothers will be entitled to 98 days of maternity leave

Topic |   China's population
Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 8:41pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
There has been confusion in China over when the policy change allowing three children would take effect. Photo: EPA-EFE There has been confusion in China over when the policy change allowing three children would take effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
There has been confusion in China over when the policy change allowing three children would take effect. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE