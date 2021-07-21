The city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province has been inundated with heavy rains, displacing tens of thousands of residents. Photo: AP The city of Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province has been inundated with heavy rains, displacing tens of thousands of residents. Photo: AP
13 dead, 100,000 displaced as flooding hits central China

  • Scenes of train passengers trapped in rising waters up to their chests as nearly a year’s worth of rain falls in just three days
  • Military help promised as rescue teams are deployed to flood-hit Zhengzhou in Henan province

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 10:18am, 21 Jul, 2021

