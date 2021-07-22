A WHO proposal to include the ‘lab leak’ theory into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic has been rejected by China. Photo: AFP
China rejects WHO plans to revisit Covid-19 lab leak theory in new investigation
- ‘No way’ Beijing can accept origin tracing study proposal which includes possible breach of laboratory protocols
- National Health Commission deputy minister says clear conclusion from first study should not be repeatedly investigated
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
