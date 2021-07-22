Damaged cars that were washed away by the floods in Zhengzhou. Photo: STR/ AFP
China floods: Henan braces for another round of heavy rains as number affected reaches 3 million
- While the clean-up operation continues in the provincial capital Zhengzhou, a red rain warning is in place for other major cities
- Local authorities work to restore power and water supplies as the death toll rises to 33
