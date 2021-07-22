A resident wades through floodwater near the highway entrance to Xinxiang in Henan province on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song A resident wades through floodwater near the highway entrance to Xinxiang in Henan province on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song
A resident wades through floodwater near the highway entrance to Xinxiang in Henan province on Thursday. Photo: Simon Song
‘The whole town was submerged’: central China prepares for more flooding

  • As provincial capital Zhengzhou starts to clean up, rescue efforts continue elsewhere
  • Some places are being told to evacuate, others are sandbagging, while NGOs send supplies

Phoebe ZhangGuo Rui
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen, Amber Wang in Xinxiang, Henan and Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:29pm, 22 Jul, 2021

