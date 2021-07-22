Wang Yang, who leads coordination of the Communist Party’s work on Xinjiang, attends the meeting on pairing assistance this week. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing signals stronger support for Xinjiang amid US sanctions
- Senior official attends meeting in which ‘pairing assistance’ from coastal provinces and municipalities is discussed
- It is the first such meeting for two years, as China faces criticism and sanctions over its Xinjiang policies
