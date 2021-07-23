Chinese President Xi Jinping is greeted on his visit to the Tibet autonomous region. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping to lead Tibet 70th anniversary celebrations
- The Chinese president is leading a senior delegation in Lhasa to mark the founding of the autonomous region
- His focus is expected to be firmly on domestic issues with stability, development and the environment at the top of the list
Topic | Xi Jinping
