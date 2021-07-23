A family walk out of the flooded village of Nanguanying near the city of Xinxiang in central China's Henan province on July 22. Photo: Simon Song
Desperate villagers wade through waist-high water to reach safety in Henan
- Thousands said to be stranded near city of Xinxiang
- Rescue efforts still limited with some residents told ‘elderly and children to be saved first’
Topic | Extreme weather in China
