A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Politics

China floods: the struggle to rescue desperate, stranded villagers

  • Efforts to save residents of Xiayuan, just north of Xinxiang in central China and almost cut off from the outside world, are under way
  • Just getting to the region from Beijing is an ordeal, as roads and railways have been flooded and even airports have been disrupted

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Amber Wang in Xiayuan

Updated: 8:16am, 24 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE