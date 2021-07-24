A view of flooded Weihui county in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
China floods: the struggle to rescue desperate, stranded villagers
- Efforts to save residents of Xiayuan, just north of Xinxiang in central China and almost cut off from the outside world, are under way
- Just getting to the region from Beijing is an ordeal, as roads and railways have been flooded and even airports have been disrupted
