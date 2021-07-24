Rescuers use a motorised raft bridge to evacuate residents from a flooded rural area near Xinxiang. Photo: AP Rescuers use a motorised raft bridge to evacuate residents from a flooded rural area near Xinxiang. Photo: AP
China floods: more than 7.5 million people in Henan now affected by torrential rains

  • More than half a million have been evacuated and nearly 920,000 relocated by the authorities
  • More heavy rain submerged villages around the city of Xinxiang, while work to restore power supplies to the provincial capital Zhengzhou continued

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Cissy Zhou
Updated: 11:24am, 24 Jul, 2021

