A worker clears fallen tree branches in Ningbo ahead of Typhoon In-Fa's arrival. Photo: AFP
Typhoon In-fa: flights and rail services suspended as eastern China prepares for heavy rain
- Coastal areas and major cities such as Shanghai are warned to be alert to the risk of floods and mudslides after storm makes landfall in Zhejiang
- Henan province, scene of last week’s catastrophic floods, says it remains on high alert
