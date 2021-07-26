People carrying children and supplies wade through floodwater following record-breaking rainfall in China’s Henan province. Photo: Reuters
Take the initiative to stop disasters, China orders local officials
- Nation must abandon ‘thoughts of luck’ and ‘overcome inertia’ to avoid missing opportunities to save lives
- Meanwhile, experts say floods have shown lower-down leaders need more flexibility, less centralised governance
Topic | China Society
People carrying children and supplies wade through floodwater following record-breaking rainfall in China’s Henan province. Photo: Reuters