A coronavirus vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics has been approved for emergency use on the island. Photo: AFP
Taiwan plans coronavirus vaccine offensive for diplomatic allies

  • Taipei says it will offer shots developed on the island to allies struggling to get supplies
  • One candidate has been approved for emergency use and another is on the way after completing phase 2 trials

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:30pm, 27 Jul, 2021

