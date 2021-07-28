Gyaincain Norbu, the Panchen Lama chosen by Beijing, warned against “superstition” and said teachings should be about being more “diligent, wise, kind and active”. Photo: CNS
China’s ‘official’ Panchen Lama tells Tibetan Buddhists to stay away from separatist forces
- Gyaincain Norbu, who was chosen by Beijing, made the remarks on a tour of Tibetan parts of Sichuan and Gansu earlier this month
- He also said the religion had to be adapted to ‘socialism and Chinese conditions’ on trip to boost profile, promote Xi’s policies
Topic | Tibet
Gyaincain Norbu, the Panchen Lama chosen by Beijing, warned against “superstition” and said teachings should be about being more “diligent, wise, kind and active”. Photo: CNS