Gyaincain Norbu, the Panchen Lama chosen by Beijing, warned against “superstition” and said teachings should be about being more “diligent, wise, kind and active”. Photo: CNS Gyaincain Norbu, the Panchen Lama chosen by Beijing, warned against “superstition” and said teachings should be about being more “diligent, wise, kind and active”. Photo: CNS
China’s ‘official’ Panchen Lama tells Tibetan Buddhists to stay away from separatist forces

  • Gyaincain Norbu, who was chosen by Beijing, made the remarks on a tour of Tibetan parts of Sichuan and Gansu earlier this month
  • He also said the religion had to be adapted to ‘socialism and Chinese conditions’ on trip to boost profile, promote Xi’s policies

William Zheng
Updated: 7:00am, 28 Jul, 2021

