China is trying to turn around a declining birth rate, but the cost of raising children could deter people from having bigger families. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Chinese city offers subsidies to encourage families to have more children
- Couples in Panzhihua, Sichuan province, will be able to claim a monthly allowance of US$77 for second and third children
- It comes after Premier Li Keqiang pledges to ease the burden of childcare, saying population issue is ‘crucial’ to nation’s development
Topic | China's ageing population
