China is trying to turn around a declining birth rate, but the cost of raising children could deter people from having bigger families. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images China is trying to turn around a declining birth rate, but the cost of raising children could deter people from having bigger families. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Chinese city offers subsidies to encourage families to have more children

  • Couples in Panzhihua, Sichuan province, will be able to claim a monthly allowance of US$77 for second and third children
  • It comes after Premier Li Keqiang pledges to ease the burden of childcare, saying population issue is ‘crucial’ to nation’s development

Holly Chik
Updated: 6:00am, 29 Jul, 2021

