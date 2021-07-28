Xi Jinping pictured during his visit to the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa. Photo: Xinhua Xi Jinping pictured during his visit to the Drepung Monastery in Lhasa. Photo: Xinhua
Tibet
China /  Politics

What message was Xi Jinping trying to send on his visit to Tibet?

  • The first visit by a Chinese leader to the region in three decades was designed to send a message to the US, India and the Dalai Lama, observers say
  • Visits to a leading Buddhist monastery may also have been a way to highlight Beijing’s grip on the region

Jun Mai in Beijing and Mimi Lau in Hong Kong

Updated: 11:00pm, 28 Jul, 2021

