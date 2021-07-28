People wade through floodwater following heavy rainfall at a village in Xinxiang, Henan province on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese officials warn of more extreme weather, vow to step up monitoring
- Climate change ‘leading to increased likelihood of extreme weather, with increasing intensity’
- Heavy rainfall could bring more flooding to central China as well as the northeast and northern regions next month
People wade through floodwater following heavy rainfall at a village in Xinxiang, Henan province on Saturday. Photo: Reuters