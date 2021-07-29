Foreign journalists covering the devastating floods in China’s Henan province say they were targets of abuse. Photo: Reuters
Foreign journalists in China report state backing for rising intimidation during Henan floods
- Years of encouragement for nationalistic sentiment is behind the intense hostility faced by reporters, observers say
- Previous campaigns against Western news outlets were confined largely to the internet but this time there was anger on the streets
Topic | China Society
