Performers at the Charm Xiangxi Theatre, where four positive cases attended a show. Photo: Weibo
China tracks thousands of visitors to theatre to stop latest Covid-19 outbreak
- Staff at the theatre in the Wulingyuan World Heritage Site in Hunan are collecting the details of 70,000 people after four positive cases attended a performance
- The latest outbreak involves the highly transmissible Delta variant and has now spread to 26 cities across the country
