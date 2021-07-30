A policy restricting the issuing and renewing of Chinese passports is part of a government plan to minimise the spread of the Delta variant within China’s borders. There is no indication when the policy will be relaxed. Photo: Shutterstock Images A policy restricting the issuing and renewing of Chinese passports is part of a government plan to minimise the spread of the Delta variant within China’s borders. There is no indication when the policy will be relaxed. Photo: Shutterstock Images
China /  Politics

Coronavirus: China pauses passport renewals to try to keep Delta variant out

  • Immigration administration says officers are asked to be flexible and grant applications for those who need to study or work abroad
  • Foreign business advocate warns China’s reputation may be harmed if overseas engineers and specialists continue to be blocked from entering

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Mimi Lau
Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:53pm, 30 Jul, 2021

A policy restricting the issuing and renewing of Chinese passports is part of a government plan to minimise the spread of the Delta variant within China’s borders. There is no indication when the policy will be relaxed. Photo: Shutterstock Images
