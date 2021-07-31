A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP
Covid-19 reaches flood-hit city of Zhengzhou as virus continues to spread across China
- The Delta variant continues to advance across the country, with 30 local cases and 25 imported ones reported on Saturday
- Zhengzhou was hit by record rainfall last week and the city’s party chief warned of an ‘extremely serious’ situation with further cases suspected
