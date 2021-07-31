A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP
A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP
China /  Politics

Covid-19 reaches flood-hit city of Zhengzhou as virus continues to spread across China

  • The Delta variant continues to advance across the country, with 30 local cases and 25 imported ones reported on Saturday
  • Zhengzhou was hit by record rainfall last week and the city’s party chief warned of an ‘extremely serious’ situation with further cases suspected

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 3:19pm, 31 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP
A boy receives a Covid-19 test in Huaian in Jiangsu province. Photo: STR/ AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE