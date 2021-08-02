Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Olympic athletes buoyed by leading gold medal tally and zero coronavirus cases
- China leads the US and Japan in the race for gold and is untainted by coronavirus cases or doping allegations, says Chinese team representative
- While exceeding its Rio 2016 performance in swimming and rowing, China’s team was ‘far short of world-class’ in football, tennis and road cycling: spokesperson
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
