Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Politics

Chinese Olympic athletes buoyed by leading gold medal tally and zero coronavirus cases

  • China leads the US and Japan in the race for gold and is untainted by coronavirus cases or doping allegations, says Chinese team representative
  • While exceeding its Rio 2016 performance in swimming and rowing, China’s team was ‘far short of world-class’ in football, tennis and road cycling: spokesperson

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 5:56pm, 2 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lijun Chen of China added to China’s gold medal haul after winning the men's 67kg weightlifting event in Tokyo. Over halfway through the delayed 2020 Games, China says it expects fierce competition from the US and Japan for most golds. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE