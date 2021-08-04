A tribute to flood victims in front of a subway station in Zhengzhou. Photo: STR/ AFP A tribute to flood victims in front of a subway station in Zhengzhou. Photo: STR/ AFP
China floods: why did death toll rise so sharply after 3 weeks?

  • The three-fold increase in confirmed deaths has fuelled fears of a cover-up following last month’s heavy rains in Henan province
  • Flood management expert Yin Jie says bureaucracy and the slow pace of recovery may be factors, and says the count is likely to continue to rise

Mimi Lau

Updated: 7:18am, 4 Aug, 2021

