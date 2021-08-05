Police officers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at Nanjing port. Photo: AFP Police officers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at Nanjing port. Photo: AFP
Police officers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at Nanjing port. Photo: AFP
China /  Politics

Chinese officials ordered to step up Covid-19 efforts as vice-premier warns of ‘uncertain’ situation caused by Delta variant

  • Sun Chunlan warns situation remains fluid and hints that situation may not be as ‘controllable’ as she had previously said
  • Latest outbreak, which began in Nanjing last month, has spread to 17 provinces with more than 400 confirmed cases

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at Nanjing port. Photo: AFP Police officers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at Nanjing port. Photo: AFP
Police officers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at Nanjing port. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE