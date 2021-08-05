Chinese-born American historian and sinologist Yu Ying-shih, former Princeton professor and winner of the Tang and John W. Kluge prizes, died aged 91 on August 1 at his home in the US. Photo: CNA
‘Greatest Chinese historian of his time’, Yu Ying-shih, leaves behind living legacy
- Yu was lauded for his impact on the study of Chinese history, thought and culture, and the examination of deeper truths about human nature
- He was also sympathetic to Hongkongers seeking freedoms and democracy, and concerned about democratic development in Taiwan
