Bu Xiaolin was the fifth member of her family to hold the post of chairman or woman in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Weibo
Inner Mongolia’s old order makes way as outsider replaces member of local political dynasty as chairwoman
- Bu Xiaolin, whose family has dominated the post, will be replaced by Wang Lixia, an ethnic Mongolian from Liaoning province
- The shake-up comes amid a major anti-corruption drive in the region and follows last year’s protests over Mandarin language education
Bu Xiaolin was the fifth member of her family to hold the post of chairman or woman in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Weibo