Bu Xiaolin was the fifth member of her family to hold the post of chairman or woman in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Weibo Bu Xiaolin was the fifth member of her family to hold the post of chairman or woman in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Weibo
Inner Mongolia’s old order makes way as outsider replaces member of local political dynasty as chairwoman

  • Bu Xiaolin, whose family has dominated the post, will be replaced by Wang Lixia, an ethnic Mongolian from Liaoning province
  • The shake-up comes amid a major anti-corruption drive in the region and follows last year’s protests over Mandarin language education

Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Aug, 2021

