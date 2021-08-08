Yangzhou reported 36 cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to the National Health Commission. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China reports 96 new cases as it battles Delta variant
- More than a third of infections reported on Sunday are in Jiangsu province, the source of the latest wave
- Flood-hit Zhengzhou also battens down, with 24 more confirmed patients
