The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo
China opens Tibet’s biggest airport terminal, as analysts eye South Asian skies
- The new Terminal 3 at Lhasa Gonggar airport will enable it to handle around 9 million passengers and 80,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2025
- Local tourism and economic connections are expected to benefit
