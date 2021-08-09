The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo
The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo
Tibet
China /  Politics

China opens Tibet’s biggest airport terminal, as analysts eye South Asian skies

  • The new Terminal 3 at Lhasa Gonggar airport will enable it to handle around 9 million passengers and 80,000 tonnes of cargo annually by 2025
  • Local tourism and economic connections are expected to benefit

Topic |   Tibet
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang in Shanghai

Updated: 8:52pm, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo
The construction of Lhasa Gonggar Airport’s Terminal 3, the biggest on the Tibetan Plateau, was a key project under China’s 13th Five-Year Plan (2016 -2020). Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE