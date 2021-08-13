A month after China’s Communist Party celebrated its centenary, details of emerged of the drastic changes to its processes introduced under its leader Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping’s new rules reshape China’s Communist Party decision-making
- Ad hoc policymaking by senior leaders at their annual Beidaihe retreat is being replaced by a more formalised style of governance
- Xi’s lasting legacy is likely to be the systems and procedures he has introduced, with thousands of rules and regulations
Topic | China’s Communist Party
A month after China’s Communist Party celebrated its centenary, details of emerged of the drastic changes to its processes introduced under its leader Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP