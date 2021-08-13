Cai Wei is one of two men who were detained by police and held in Beijing since April last year after publishing articles about the coronavirus outbreak in China on GitHub. On Friday, Cai and Chen Mei were sentenced to 15 months in jail but are expected to be released within days. Photo: Handout
Two Chinese activists sentenced to 15 months’ jail for archiving censored internet material
- Chen Mei and Cai Wei were found guilty of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ after archiving 100 articles related to the pandemic
- One of the most popular reports they published was an interview with Ai Fen, a whistle-blower doctor at Wuhan Central Hospital
Topic | Human rights in China
