In 2014, China’s President Xi Jinping founded and chaired the party’s first leadership group on cybersecurity. Image: Reuters
How Xi Jinping looks to the Communist Party to plug cybersecurity gaps

  • Party document stipulates that officials should be punished for failing to effectively respond to cyberattacks
  • Xi has long shown concern about China’s vulnerabilities, including its ‘ideological security and political security’

Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 13 Aug, 2021

