Former Alibaba employee detained in China over sexual assault allegations

The police said the supervisor, identified only as Wang, entered the woman’s hotel room four times on the night of July 27, allegedly assaulting her in the room.

The police also alleged that the client, identified only as Zhang, assaulted the woman twice that night – once at a restaurant and once at the hotel.

The case was still under investigation, the police said.

Under China’s Criminal Law, a conviction for forcible indecency can attract a prison sentence of up to five years.

In a social media post on August 7, an Alibaba employee using the pseudonym Xinyue alleged that she was molested by an unidentified client and raped by a supervisor during a business dinner in Jinan on July 27.

Alibaba has fired the supervisor and punished several executives for their handling of the case.

In an internal letter, Alibaba chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said he was “shocked, angered, and ashamed” by the case and demanded a thorough investigation.

The company said on Thursday that it had established an all-woman committee to address sexual harassment in the workplace, and set up a sexual harassment prevention emergency support hotline. A task force has also been created under the committee to handle all complaints related to sexual harassment and assault.