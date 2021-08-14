Several Alibaba executives have been punished for their handling of the case. Photo: Reuters
Former Alibaba employee detained in China over sexual assault allegations
- Police in the eastern city of Jinan say two men have been taken into custody on criminal charges
- Announcement comes a week after woman employed at the company alleges assault took place during a business trip last month
Police in the eastern Chinese city of Jinan have detained a former employee of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba on criminal charges over allegations that he sexually assaulted a female colleague while working at the company.
In a statement on Saturday evening, Jinan police said the man and a company client were detained on suspicion of “forcible indecency”, but there was no evidence for rape.
The announcement came a week after the woman alleged publicly that she was assaulted by her direct supervisor during a business trip in Jinan on July 27.
Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
The police said the supervisor, identified only as Wang, entered the woman’s hotel room four times on the night of July 27, allegedly assaulting her in the room.
The police also alleged that the client, identified only as Zhang, assaulted the woman twice that night – once at a restaurant and once at the hotel.
The case was still under investigation, the police said.
Under China’s Criminal Law, a conviction for forcible indecency can attract a prison sentence of up to five years.
In a social media post on August 7, an Alibaba employee using the pseudonym Xinyue alleged that she was molested by an unidentified client and raped by a supervisor during a business dinner in Jinan on July 27.
Alibaba has fired the supervisor and punished several executives for their handling of the case.
In an internal letter, Alibaba chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong said he was “shocked, angered, and ashamed” by the case and demanded a thorough investigation.
The company said on Thursday that it had established an all-woman committee to address sexual harassment in the workplace, and set up a sexual harassment prevention emergency support hotline. A task force has also been created under the committee to handle all complaints related to sexual harassment and assault.
The committee will report directly to Alibaba’s board of directors.