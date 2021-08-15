Anthrax is found in soil and can affect wild and domesticated animals. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Anthrax is found in soil and can affect wild and domesticated animals. Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty
Suspected anthrax outbreak reported in northern Chinese village

  • All patients are from one community in Shanxi province and involved in the beef trade, state broadcaster reports
  • Provincial authorities step up livestock inspections to stop spread

Amanda Lee
Updated: 4:29pm, 15 Aug, 2021

