Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing city says it will help people who lost jobs as result of China’s crackdown on private tutors to find work
- The authorities in China’s capital said there were tens of thousands of posts ‘available’ for those leaving the sector and promised to set up special job fairs
- The private tutoring industry has seen a wave of lay-offs after being hit with severe restrictions designed to ease the burden on children
