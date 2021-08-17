Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock
Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Politics

Beijing city says it will help people who lost jobs as result of China’s crackdown on private tutors to find work

  • The authorities in China’s capital said there were tens of thousands of posts ‘available’ for those leaving the sector and promised to set up special job fairs
  • The private tutoring industry has seen a wave of lay-offs after being hit with severe restrictions designed to ease the burden on children

Topic |   China Society
Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 7:01pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock
Private tutoring companies face strict curbs on their business and after-school activities. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE