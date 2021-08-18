Pingtan island is physically the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan and may have a role in Beijing's plan to reclaim the self-governing island it considers a rogue province. Photo: AFP Pingtan island is physically the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan and may have a role in Beijing's plan to reclaim the self-governing island it considers a rogue province. Photo: AFP
Pingtan island is physically the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan and may have a role in Beijing's plan to reclaim the self-governing island it considers a rogue province. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Beijing prepares to build airport on reclaimed land near Taiwan amid rising tension across strait

  • US$463 million airport planned between islets of Dasha and Xiaosha, off Pingtan County, is part of Beijing’s programme to integrate infrastructure with Taiwan
  • During a visit in March, President Xi Jinping told officials in Fujian to ‘be bold in exploring new paths for integrated cross-strait development’

Topic |   Taiwan
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pingtan island is physically the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan and may have a role in Beijing's plan to reclaim the self-governing island it considers a rogue province. Photo: AFP Pingtan island is physically the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan and may have a role in Beijing's plan to reclaim the self-governing island it considers a rogue province. Photo: AFP
Pingtan island is physically the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan and may have a role in Beijing's plan to reclaim the self-governing island it considers a rogue province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE